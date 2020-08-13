Invesco cuts fees for gold ETF as low-costers gain market share By Reuters

©Reuters .



By Peter Hobson

LONDON (Reuters) – One of the world’s biggest gold- backed exchange traded funds (ETFs), run by property supervisor Invesco, has actually cut the charge it charges financiers to complete much better with lower expense funds that are increasing their share of the market.

Investors have actually hurried to purchase gold this year in the hope it will keep its worth through the coronavirus crisis. Prices are up around 30% this year to tape highs around $2,000 an ounce, and ETFs keeping gold bars have actually grown.

More than 100 funds around the globe in between them included practically 900 tonnes of gold worth $60 billion to their stockpiles in the year to July 31, according to the World GoldCouncil

Low- charge funds have actually grown the fastest.

Five of the funds that hold more than $1 billion worth of gold (around 15 tonnes) broadened by more than 50% in the very first 7 months of2020 All charge less than 0.2% of the worth of a financial investment each year.

Invesco stated today it would decrease the charge on its fund, which sells London, to 0.15% from 0.19%, having actually currently minimized it from 0.24% inFebruary

The relocation follows a rival, Blackrock (NYSE:-RRB-‘s London- noted iShares fund, cut its charge to 0.15% from 0.25% at the start of2020

The iShares fund grew 65% to 237 …