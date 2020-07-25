Introducing Ring Solar Floodlight – Outdoor Motion-Sensor Security Light, Black (Ring Bridge required)



Price: $89.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 17:31:32 UTC – Details)





Ring Bridge required (sold separately, available in Starter Kits) – to enable smart features, such as mobile notifications and customizable settings, connect to a Ring Bridge.

Smart features – when connected to a Ring Bridge, get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on and off remotely, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.

Easy setup – connect to the Ring Bridge, customize your settings via the Ring app, and place in your ideal location.

Powered by the sun – place your Ring Smart Light in direct sunlight to recharge and store power.

Works with Alexa – pair with select Alexa-enabled devices via the Ring Bridge to turn lights on and off at the sound of your voice.

Ring of Security – group your Ring Smart Lights together and connect to your other compatible Ring devices through the Ring app to always know what’s happening around your home.