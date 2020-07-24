Introducing Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit – existing wired security system and Ring Alarm required, professional installation recommended



Connect your existing wired contact sensor zones from an existing security system to the Ring Alarm system with Retrofit Alarm Kit.

When connected to Retrofit Alarm Kit, doors or windows with existing wired contact sensor zones will function as part of the Ring Alarm system. Receive mobile notifications and arm or disarm your Ring Alarm system from the Ring app.

Manage all your Ring Alarm devices, including connected existing wired contact sensor zones, and your Ring doorbells and cameras through the Ring app.

Installation by an experienced security system installer or licensed electrician recommended.

Switch and save with Ring. Get 24/7 emergency services with professional monitoring for $10/month with a Ring Protect Plus plan.

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm system.