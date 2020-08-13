Introducing Ring Indoor Cam, Compact Plug-In HD security camera with two-way talk, White, Works with Alexa – 3-Pack



Price: $179.97

(as of Aug 13,2020 01:51:50 UTC – Details)





Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Indoor Cams to all your Ring devices in the Ring app.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Easily setup your Indoor Cam by plugging into a standard outlet and connecting to Wi-Fi.

Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket.

For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home.