Introducing ‘Postcards’ – a travel podcast that cuts through the clichés

We can’t travel the world proper now. But we are able to take a vacation of the creativeness.

In ‘Postcards’, a model new travel podcast hosted by Greg Dickinson of the Telegraph’s travel desk, we converse to a few of the world’s main travellers, adventurers and storytellers about their formative travel experiences.

“As soon as the country went into lockdown, I had a thought,” says Greg Dickinson. “It’s often a ache in the bottom making an attempt to pay money for the world’s most fascinating travellers as a result of, nicely, the chances are they’re off travelling.

“But now, for the first time ever, they’re just about all caught at dwelling. So I made it my mission to get their numbers, and provides them a name. I wished to listen to their wildest travel tales that they’ve by no means instructed earlier than. We all have them.

“But extra importantly, I wished to listen to these tales unfiltered, untampered-with, untweaked by skilful editors, and with out the clichés we typically come to affiliate with travel writing.”

In every episode, the visitor shares three pictures with Greg. These pictures, of precarious moments at sea, ill-advised pupil adventures, poignant moments searching the window of a taxi in India, have a story hooked up, and are all accessible to view right here on telegraph.co.uk/postcards.

In episode one, Greg speaks with nature tv presenter, documentarian and writer Kate Humble. Her pictures lead us on a world tour, to the Sahara, on the path of salt merchants; to the depths of the Congo, monitoring wild gorillas; and to a peculiar competition in the Isles of Scilly – held in the center of the sea.

“Kate transported me some place else, making my itchy toes significantly itchier than they have been earlier than,” says Greg Dickinson. “But she additionally led to a collection of urges I by no means knew I had. The need to go away London and reside on a farm, for instance. To go to the jungle and are available face-to-face with a silverback gorilla – which she described in transferring element.

“But, greater than anything, she made me suppose it might be a good concept to strip off and bounce into a river…”

In episode two (June 16), Greg speaks with comic and TV travel documentarian, Griff Rhys Jones.

If you might be looking for some much-needed escapism, you may take heed to ‘Postcards’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, or you may stream every episode totally free on telegraph.co.uk/postcards.