Introducing Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, Works with Alexa – 1 camera



Price: $34.99 - $29.99

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

Sets up in minutes – just plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and add it to your Blink app.

Blink Mini includes a free trial of the Blink cloud storage subscription through December 31, 2020.

For additional ease of use, pair Blink Mini with a supported Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, view recorded videos, and arm and disarm using just your voice.