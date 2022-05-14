Human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan is convinced that the Armenian authorities have deceived international experts in order to adopt the necessary article in the Criminal Code. He announced this at today’s press conference, presenting the report on the violation of human rights in recent weeks.

Ishkhanyan urged the National Assembly to suspend Article 163 of the Criminal Code, under which a criminal case is initiated against Avetik Chalabyan, to submit it again to the Venice Commission Ա OSCE / ODIHR for an expert assessment.

“The English text of the bill, which was sent in 2021, may cause controversy, as it differs from the original Armenian version. The English version mentions only the compulsion to take part in the actions, and there is no mention of financial incentives. In other words, in the English version, along with material incentives, it should also be an element of coercion. Venice Commission Ա OSCE / ODIHR did not address financial incentives. “They noted that financial incentives are prohibited if their purpose is to encourage people to participate in the election campaign,” Ishkhanyan said.

The history of the records reminded the human rights activist of 1937.

“That person had specially recorded the conversation, he was sure that a criminal case had been initiated against Chalabyan by the order of the authorities. I do not know Avetik Chalabyan personally. What right does that person have to record personal conversations? Assassinations and betrayals are encouraged by the authorities. Remember the case of opposition MP Armen Charchyan, who recorded it? “I feel ashamed of living in such a state, when people should be afraid to have a personal conversation,” said Avetik Ishkhanyan.