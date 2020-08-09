Intrigue Could Johnsson or Muzzin play in Game 5? – TheLeafsNation

The Leafs chose a historical win in Game Four, and hockey history states do not tinker a gaining lineup. That being stated, there were 56 minutes of hockey that weren’t going terrific prior to things took a favorable turn for the Leafs, and maybe they could utilize some assistance tonight.

The @MapleLeafs have actually triggered forward Andreas Johnsson from hurt reserve. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@Leafs PR) August 9, 2020

Jake Muzzin runs out quarantine inside the NHL bubble and skated today. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 9, 2020

So, yeah, those are some great gamers to have at the Leafs disposal in an all or absolutely nothing circumstance. The concern stays, who remains in and who comes out?

Arguably those responses would be quite easy too, and Marincin and Mikheyev would come out, as Marincin is Marincin and Mikheyev hasn’t been especially great in versusColumbus Watching a game may not be a bad concept for him.

As fascinating as including Johnsson and Muzzin would be, we feel in one’s bones what we have actually seen from those 2 tweets and definitely Sheldon Keefe isn’t letting it be understood what he is preparing.

Nothing like a little pregame intrigue prior to a choosing game.