Into the icy depths! The 10 rules for freezing food – from berries to beef | Food

o not really feel responsible in the event you neglect your freezer. It occurs to the better of us. “I don’t think I cleaned ours at home in a year until lockdown,” confesses Nina Matsunaga, the chef-owner at the Black Bull Inn in Sedbergh, Cumbria. “We do our work freezer every couple of days.”

Like Matsunaga, many people are trying anew at our freezers. Covid-19 has concentrated minds on saving cash, minimising waste and procuring much less ceaselessly. People are storing extra, collectively, and after a 30% spike in the month earlier than lockdown, frozen food gross sales have continued to rise, in accordance to the British Frozen Food Federation.

You can work productively with no matter you could have, from big chest freezers to single compartments in small fridges. All sub-zero area is beneficial. But how many people know the way greatest to utilise what in her e-book The Ice Kitchen Shivi Ramoutar describes as an “unfashionable” preservation technique? What freezes properly? What doesn’t? How do you handle these icy depths? We requested the consultants.

Don’t freeze berries in blocks or they’ll go soggy when defrosted. Photograph: igorsm8/Getty Images/iStockphotograph

Is there a broad rule when selecting what (not) to freeze?

Freezing produces structurally damaging ice-crystals. Slow freezing produces larger crystals. Therefore, “drier” substances freeze greatest. Peas thrive at -18C, whereas berry fruits flip to mush as they defrost. If you make jam that’s nice however freezing can break much less versatile meals.

For occasion, the Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, proprietor of the Butcher’s Tap butcher in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, warns towards freezing prime cuts – even high-grade, dry-aged beef – and notably cheaper, watery steaks: “The muscle fibres get stretched and when it defrosts water comes out and that steak’s juiciness becomes insipid. You’ve broken its body.”

How do you defend food in that icy setting?

Exposed to freezing air, loosely wrapped meals turn out to be dry, icy and corroded – so-called “freezer burn”. To keep away from that, place food in reusable silicone pouches or heavy plastic food baggage, push as a lot air out as you may, and seal. Freeze every pack laid flat at first to minimise ice crystals. “Flat surface areas freeze quicker,” says Dan McGeorge, the head chef at Rothay Manor, Cumbria, which additionally permits you to organize your freezer like a submitting cupboard.

Food needs to be packed and sealed with as a lot air eliminated as doable to keep away from freezer burn. Photograph: jon11/Getty Images/iStockphotograph

Sorry, submitting cupboard?

We have a tendency to dump stuff in freezers the place it sits for years, unlabelled and unidentifiable. Avoid that by labelling your flattish packs of rice, soups, sauces, shredded meat, chopped greens and so on high proper and storing them upright in a freezer drawer like information, rotating the oldest to the entrance. “You just riffle through to find the right pack and pull it out,” says Lulu Grimes, the managing editor of BBC Good Food.

Ramoutar’s labels embody the date the food was frozen (her common rule is to use every thing inside three to six months) and: “How I reheat it, so H for hob, O for oven, a temperature and time.” You can purchase particular freezer labels, however paper, pen and sticky tape works. Avoid washable markers that rub off simply.

Tip! From bacon rashers to egg whites, portion food into identifiable, user-friendly portions. “Don’t freeze berries, sausages or meatballs in blocks,” advises Si Toft, the chef-owner at the the Dining Room in Abersoch, Gwynedd. “Lay them on greaseproof paper, freeze for two hours, then bag them and take out individual handfuls.”

Is there something it’s best to by no means freeze?

Very little will get a flat no. Defrosted boiled eggs and uncooked potatoes are grim, nevertheless, and uncooked egg yolks go rubbery. “Whisk them slightly and add a stabiliser – salt or sugar, depending on what you’re doing with them,” suggests Ramoutar.

Hard, mature cheeses and agency blues freeze higher – they’re nice in a toastie Dan Bliss

Generally, this can be a query of preparation and finish use. Can you be bothered to defend a food’s textural integrity and can that matter? Deseeded, salted, sliced, rinsed, dried and frozen cucumber makes pretty crunchy batons for dips, however that’s a whole lot of graft. Conversely, tender herbs that flip into darkish mulch as they defrost style nice in soups and sauces – as do finely chopped greens. Large items of uncooked vegetable turn out to be spongy in the freezer, which is not going to improve your Sunday roast. Cook earlier than freezing for a greater end result.

Broadly, if you’re going to blitz it later, in the event you simply want the flavour and never the mouthfeel, you may freeze something. But blanching tender herbs and greens – submerge briefly in boiling water, plunge them into ice, dry them completely – helps to retain color and flavour.

Can you freeze milk and cheese?

Milk, sure. Cheese is sophisticated. “I don’t recommend it,” says Dan Bliss of the cheesemonger Paxton & Whitfield. “The moisture and fat splits. Defrosted cheese has a weird texture. But avoiding food waste is close to my heart. Hard, mature cheeses and firm blues freeze better – they are fine in a toastie, and you get amazing pockets of molten cheese in scones when you add grated frozen cheese to the mix. With soft cheeses, make lasagne or sauces and freeze those.”

What is the downside with fish?

Historically, “fresh” fish was frequently frozen at sea and defrosted for sale, which meant you might not freeze it at dwelling with out cooking it first (on the foundation that you shouldn’t refreeze defrosted food). That is now not all the time true. Ask your fishmonger for steerage or verify the label, which can clarify: “This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.”

I freeze entire spices to preserve them recent: tamarind paste, curry leaves, blitzed ginger, garlic and entire recent turmeric Sumayya Usmani

Ideally, freeze entire fish or skin-on fillets. Brining the fillets (10% salt resolution, 20-40 minutes), helps to agency up the delicate flesh. Thoroughly dry the fish, and wrap it in a moisture-absorbing fabric and many clingfilm. “When you think you’ve got enough, double it. The secret is knowing it’s covered,” says the chef John Molnar, proprietor of the Cod’s Scallops fishmongers and chip retailers in Nottingham.

Molnar dislikes freezing seafood – though, apparently, freezing helps to tenderise recent squid and octopus – however, rigorously separated and wrapped, scallops work properly: “Stacked like a packet of Rolos.”

Do you really want recent herbs and spices?

If you need them to look nice, sure. If you simply want flavour, no. Soft herbs will be blitzed and frozen in cream or oil, and also you don’t want to carry an enormous array of recent spices to make curry. “I freeze whole spices to keep them fresh: tamarind paste, curry leaves, blitzed ginger, garlic and whole fresh turmeric, which I grate when needed,” says Sumayya Usmani, a Pakistani food skilled and proprietor of Glasgow’s Kaleyard Cook School.

Spices and herbs will be frozen so that they keep recent. Photograph: Natikka/Getty Images/iStockphotograph

Can a freezer fast-forward my cooking?

In infinite methods, from utilizing cooked frozen rice in stir-fries (undercook it by 20%, be sure to cool it rapidly, freeze) to making soup in minutes from frozen spinach. Freezing flavoured butters (chipotle, jerk, sriracha, lime and chilli), is an easy flavour-boosting shortcut, whereas Matsunaga’s freezer accommodates varied uncooked doughs, recent yeast (“Use it straight from the freezer”) and even parathas cooked in a dry pan. “They are fantastic defrosted and fried in ghee or butter – like a fresh batch.”

Coconut yogurt will be whizzed up with chocolate, peanut butter and bananas and become ice-cream, as they do at Chick ‘n’ Sours eating places, London. Photograph: Nina Firsova/Alamy Stock Photo

Ramoutar makes no-cook, soft-set freezer jam (“Blitz fruit, sugar and a little citrus and pop it in”) and Carl Clarke, the chef-founder at Chick ‘n’ Sours, London, creates on the spot ice-cream by freezing, for instance, bananas, darkish chocolate, peanut butter and coconut yoghurt and mixing them in a robust, Nutribullet-style blender.

If not prime cuts, can we freeze any meat?

“Professionally, I’m not keen,” says Kerridge. Indeed, most cooks use the freezer as a device for meat fairly than for storage. If you need completely cubed pancetta or extremely skinny beef for carpaccio, agency the meat by freezing it for 30 minutes, then slice it. James Cochran, the head chef at 12:51 restaurant in London, makes use of a Microplane to grate frozen beef on to poached eggs (“like fancy tartare”) and bone marrow into mash, “like parmesan, to add umami”.

Kerridge is extra open to freezing meat at dwelling – “cured meats work fine” – and in braises, curries or stews, the place the sauce is the important flavour, will probably be inconceivable to detect if the beef shin, ham hock or rooster breasts used had been frozen. “Packet chicken breasts are just protein which takes on the flavour of whatever they are cooked in,” he says.

Is the freezer a baker’s secret weapon?

It definitely lends itself to cool hacks (sorry). Chilling layers of a celebration cake makes them much less fragile as you trim and stage them, but additionally, says Rachel Stockley, the head chef at Baratxuri in Ramsbottom, Bury, in the event you freeze the icing as you full every layer it produces a clean, laborious end, so the cake “sits in those even layers the pros get”. After glazing sausage rolls and pies, Andy Waugh, of Mac and Wild, London, freezes them for 30 minutes and repeats that earlier than cooking: “It gives you an extra-lush finish.” The freezer will even save wedges of dry fruit cake, advises Scott Paton, the head chef at Boringdon Hall, Devon: “The fruit plumps up and makes the cake moist.”