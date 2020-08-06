Interview with Mark Ayyash on ‘Navigating Palestine in a post-BLM world’ – Middle East Monitor

Mark Ayyash is an Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of the John de Chastelain Peace Studies Initiative at Mount Royal University,Calgary He teaches and composes in the locations of social and political theory, the research study of violence, and decolonial motions, especially focusing on the Palestinian-Israeli battle. He has actually released a number of scholastic short articles and has a co-edited book on Protests and Generations in the MENA and theMediterranean His upcoming book with the University of Toronto Press is entitled A Hermeneutics of Violence