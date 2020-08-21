Inter’s ‘bitter’ Europa League defeat to Sevilla can be ‘starting point’ – Handanovic

The goalkeeper hopes the Nerazzurri’s loss leads to huge things for the club in the future

Inter were entrusted to “a great bitterness” after their Europa League last defeat to Sevilla however Samir Handanovic thinks it can be a beginning point for more favorable things.

The Nerazzurri last won a prize in 2011 and in his pre- match press conference Inter captain Handanovic stated protecting the flatware would make it possible for the club to head back towards their previous heights.

They appeared to be on course to do simply that when Romelu Lukaku fired house a charge after being dropped by Diego Carlos in the 5th minute in Cologne, prior to a set of headers from Luuk de Jong put Sevilla in front.

Diego Godin brought back parity prior to the break however Diego Carlos saw his overhead kick deflected into the back of the web by Lukaku with 16 minutes staying.

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou produced an extraordinary save from Lukaku prior to the winner and Handanovic felt it would have been a various story if the Belgium global had actually discovered the back of the web. However, he attempted to search the intense side.

“There is a great bitterness, but we must move forward. As I said yesterday, this is a starting point and we hope to play many more of these games,” Handanovic informed Sky Sport Italia.

“It’d be simple to point to numerous …