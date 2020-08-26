Interracial couples deal with challenges

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As racial discontent takes control of and permeates through our daily lives, it ends up being much more crucial for interracial couples to have intimate race-related discussions.

WREG’s Symone Woolridge took a seat with numerous couples who shared their experiences in a time where some relationships are challenged. Couples can often laugh out of pain, however bigotry isn’t a joke.

“People assume I’m like, the helper. It’s just stuff like that,” Emmanuel Amido stated.

Four couples, 4 various stories, however one common measure.

John Townsley has just outdated black ladies. Like numerous, his option of dating beyond his race wasn’t accepted by liked ones. For him, it was his mom.

“My mom was from Germany, and she always seemed a little racist to me,” Townsley stated. “As soon as she looked at my daughter’s face she bursted out crying and said, ‘Oh my God, I`m an idiot,” he stated.

Emmanuel and Jennifer Amido have actually been wed 9 years. Emmanuel was born in South Sudan, where people are more crucial than skin color.

His other half Jennifer stated her household had a hard time with her dating a black guy, some even just acknowledging him by the color of his skin.

“They were much like, ‘Think about how your kids are going to get laughed at …