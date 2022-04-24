RA MFA statement on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide ․

“Every year on April 24, Armenians around the world commemorate the first genocide of the 20th century, the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

1915-1923 ․ Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were subjected to unprecedented mass atrocities, such as brutal killings, violence, and forced deportations, as planned by the Young Turk government. About 1.5 million men, women, old people and children were killed just because they were Armenians, hundreds of thousands were deprived of their economic, educational and caring property.

Despite all the hardships and difficulties, the Armenian people survived, overcame the horror of the genocide thanks to the national unification, the humanitarian support of different peoples, societies and individuals, managed to form communities in different countries of the world, preserve և strengthen its national identity and most importantly, rebuild its independent statehood.

A century after the Armenian Genocide, it is possible to state that the international community is showing solidarity in its condemnation of the international recognition and condemnation of the Genocide, which is reflected in the state recognition of the Armenian Genocide by some 30 countries, as well as by a number of international organizations. Adoption of declarations and resolutions.

It can also be noted that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is aimed at strengthening the system of security guarantees in our region, including curbing aspirations for new ethnic cleansing, as well as preventing the recurrence of such crimes against humanity in any other part of the world.

The atrocities committed against the Armenians by the Young Turk government later became the basis for the establishment of the International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The “crime of crime” – the genocide continues to take place today, taking the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent people. The Republic of Armenia is resolutely fighting for justice, for the restoration of the rights of the victims, with its significant contribution, with its leadership in the prevention of crimes against humanity.

“Today, we bow our heads in remembrance of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, reaffirming our commitment to the recognition of truth, the restoration of justice, and the prevention of new genocides and crimes against humanity.”