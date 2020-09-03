International oil prices hold near multi-week lows on demand worries – Armenian News

Oil prices edged up on Thursday, but held near multi-week lows hit overnight after US data showed gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging, Reuters reports.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up 9 cents, or 0.22%, at $41.60 a barrel by 0349 GMT. Brent crude LCOc1 edged up 2 cents, or 0.05%, to $44.45 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell more than 2% on Wednesday, with WTI sliding to its lowest close in nearly four weeks and Brent at its weakest since Aug. 21.

U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to 8.78 million barrels per day (bpd) from 9.16 million bpd a week earlier. [EIA/S]

Other data, such as U.S. private employers hiring fewer workers than expected for a second straight month in August, also fed fears that economic recovery was lagging.

Analysts warn that the upcoming refinery maintenance and the end of summer driving season would also limit crude demand.



WTI crude has come under pressure “after U.S. refiners earmarked a long list of maintenance closures over the coming months that will no doubt impact demand for crude oil”, ANZ Research said in a note on Thursday.

“This is compounded by weak refining margins, which are their lowest in nearly a decade for this time of the year.”

Due to shutdowns ahead of Hurricane Laura, U.S. refinery…