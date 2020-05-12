International Nurses Day is observed on 12 May – Panorama

Over the previous a number of months, nurses and different medical professionals have put their lives on the road to save lots of lives and defeat Covid-19. Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital, which is the principle hospital treating the nation’s coronavirus-contaminated sufferers, has issued a congratulatory message on this event.

Panorama.am joins the congratulations to nurses for his or her contribution to the healthcare system and well being administration. Their work has at all times been very important within the well being administration particularly on this difficult occasions of the pandemic. Today, the nurses are essentially the most demanded people who find themselves wanted in all places and each hour. Let them be wholesome for others staying wholesome!

Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital has printed a photograph on its Facebook web page, that includes the chief nurse Roza Podosyan, senior nurses Hasmik Hambaryan, Armine Mirzoyan, Anna Stepanyan, Nazani Harutyunyan and Lusine Janoyan.

“Nursing personnel comprise the largest proportion of patient care givers and in the medical practice they provide the most of the health service,” the supply mentioned.

International Nurses Day was initiated by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) in 1974. The day marks the delivery anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who was born in 1820. She is revered because the founder of recent nursing. The International Nurses Day 2020 marks her 200th delivery anniversary. The day highlights the necessary position nurses fulfill in well being care.