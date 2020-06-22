International Federations unite to launch #Sport4Recovery campaign – Panorama

International Federations have joined forces to launch a global campaign to encourage policymakers to safely re-open organised sport, Inside the Games reports.

Named #Sport4Recovery, the campaign has been set in motion as restrictive measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus are relaxed worldwide.

In addition to communicating with policymakers, the campaign aims to assist the scientific community to highlight the value of sport for mental and physical health recovery. There are 17 founding underwriters of the #Sport4Recovery manifesto, like the International Basketball Federation, International Ice Hockey Federation, International Motorcycling Federation and International Ski Federation (FIS).

The manifesto calls on Governments to recognise the importance of organised sport given its societal, physical and mental health benefits, and work with sports governing bodies and other stakeholders to develop and approve detailed protocols to enable the timely re-opening of venues, training and competition.