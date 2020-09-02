International Criminal Court officials sanctioned by US

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget ICC district attorney Fatou Bensouda informed the BBC in 2017 she was “looking at allegations from all parties” in Afghanistan

The US has actually enforced sanctions on senior officials in the International Criminal Court (ICC), consisting of primary district attorney Fatou Bensouda.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo implicated the court of”illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction”

The Hague- based ICC is presently examining whether US forces devoted war criminal offenses in Afghanistan.

The US has actually criticised the court considering that its structure and is among a lots states which have actually not registered.

President Donald Trump released an executive order in June, which permits the US to obstruct the properties of ICC staff members and stop them getting in the nation.

What is the International Criminal Court?

Addressing press reporters on Wednesday, Mr Pompeo stated Ms Bensouda and Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, were to be sanctioned under this order.

Dismissing the ICC as a “thoroughly broken and corrupted institution”, he stated those who continued to “materially support those individuals risk exposure to sanctions as well”.

The US state department has likewise limited the issuance of visas for …