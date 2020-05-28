International Concerns Grow Over Rule of Law in Hong Kong

The passage by means of China’s rubber-stamp parliament of plans to impose a draconian subversion and sedition legislation on Hong Kong sparked additional worldwide criticism on Thursday, with the governments of the U.Okay., U.S., Australia, and Canada expressing “deep concern” over the town’s future.

“China’s decision to impose the new national security law on Hong Kong lies in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration,” the assertion mentioned, referring to the 1984 treaty governing the 1997 handover of the previous British colony to Chinese rule.

“The proposed law … raises the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes, and undermines existing commitments to protect the rights of Hong Kong people,” mentioned the assertion, which was signed by British overseas secretary Dominic Raab, Australian overseas minister Marise Payne, Canadian overseas minister François-Philippe Champagne, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

It mentioned the direct imposition of the legislation, bypassing the Legislative Council (LegCo), had “dramatically” eroded the town’s autonomy.

The assertion got here after Pompeo mentioned on Wednesday that Hong Kong was now not autonomous.

It mentioned the one option to rebuild belief in the wake of months of mass anti-government protests in Hong Kong could be to permit the town’s seven million residents to benefit from the rights and freedoms they have been promised,

The assertion referred to as on Beijing to work with Hong Kong to discover a mutually acceptable consequence.

Expanded visa rights promised

Meanwhile, Britain mentioned it might give larger visa rights to British nationwide abroad (BNO) passport holders from Hong Kong except China suspended the proposed legislation, overseas minister Dominic Raab advised the BBC.

“In relation to BNO passport holders, as you know currently they only have the right to come to the UK for six months. If China continues down this path and implements this national security legislation, we will change that status,” Raab mentioned, in accordance with a tweet from BBC reporter James Landale.

“And we will remove that six-month limit and allow those BNO passport holders to come to the UK and to apply to work and study for extendable periods of 12 months and that will itself provide a pathway to future citizenship,” he said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a letter to the EU’s 27 foreign ministers that the bloc needs to discuss at a meeting on Friday how best to respond.

“Beijing’s rise to be an assertive, capable and self-confident global actor will be a test to the EU’s geopolitical ambitions,” Borrell mentioned in his letter.

The letter mentioned the assembly ought to concentrate on “China’s rising assertiveness and makes an attempt to affect and form international public opinion and perceptions as half of its wider geopolitical technique.”

One nation, one system

Lawmaker Tanya Chan, convenor of the pro-democracy camp inside Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo), mentioned the “one country, two systems” framework underneath which the town was promised a excessive diploma of autonomy from the remainder of China was now formally lifeless.

“I think we can say that Hong Kong is now officially under ‘one country, one system’,” Chan advised journalists after the NPC resolution on Thursday.

“During the past few days, a lot of countries have expressed grave concern over the national security law for Hong Kong,” Chan mentioned. “Objectively speaking, we have already seen the impact of this, which is damage to Hong Kong’s reputation as an international city.”

“This has been the clearest marker that we are now in a ‘one country, one system’ model that we have seen in the entire 23 years since the handover,” Chan mentioned.

Chan famous that the NPC had added even stricter wording to the proposed legislation, which can now ban “any actions or activities harming national security,” in contrast with the sooner wording, which solely referred to “actions.”

She mentioned an much more worrying clause was a requirement that Hong Kong implement a “national security education” program in colleges.

A current survey by the Citizens’ Press Conference of 370,000 on-line responses discovered that 98.6 p.c of them opposed the nationwide safety legislation, whereas round 70 p.c thought it might haven’t any impact on clashes between protesters and riot police.

‘Rule of legislation is gone’

Former HSBC Global Markets economist Kelvin Lam advised RFA: “The rule of law is gone.”

“Foreign investors will be asking themselves whether they are willing to put their money in Hong Kong any more; whether there will ultimately be any kind of legal protection,” Lam mentioned.

“People find it pretty scary that the NPC standing committee has final right of interpretation [of Hong Kong law],” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes ensued in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo) as pro-democracy lawmakers tried to impede the passage of a massively unpopular National Anthem Law banning any type of “insult” to China’s nationwide anthem.

The invoice handed its second studying after they have been faraway from the chamber on the order of LegCo president Andrew Leung, who then declared that greater than half of these current had voted it in.

The legislation implies that anybody judged to have insulted the March of the Volunteers might face a jail sentence of as much as three years.



