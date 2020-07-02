International community expects Armenia’s ‘non-standard approaches’ to Karabakh – opinion – Armenian News

Hripsime Hovhannisyan

The intensive frequency of the talks, arranged on the level of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, creates the kind of impression that the international community expects the Armenian authorities’ non-standard steps or non-equivalent solutions with respected to the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, according to Suren Sargsyan, a specialist in international affairs.

In an interview with Tert.am, Sargssan referred particularly to the explicit remarks and hints made repeatedly by official representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair states. “In his congratulatory address to [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan, the usa President said he expects his non-standard steps with respect to the Karabakh issue. But non-popular steps in the case of Nagorno-Karabakh imply non-equivalent solutions,” he added.

Sargsyan noted that before his video conference with Elmar Mammadyarov, the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had held a telephone conversation with Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

“Unfortunately, we have almost no information about the conversation, even as we do not even understand who initiated the call. It is notable at least that no call of the type had preceded the ending up in Azerbaijan[‘s foreign minisiter],” he added.

Asked whether the ongoing processes serves as a real negotiations, Sargsyan noted that the statements made over the past 2 yrs have been different in substance.

“The authorities avoided using ‘negotiations’, referring to them [the discussions] as meetings, consultations, etc. Also, they tried to avoid the term ‘authorities of the Artsakh Republic’ What they initially said ‘there isn’t a document in the negotiations’ but later so-called that it’s not being negotiated at all as it was just a document which have been earlier subject to discussion. They said there is not a step-by-step option on the table, however it later proved that there actually was. Hence, the contradictions vary in range, with the data being really vast. If we guide ourselves exclusively by official statements, we shall have an outcome totally differing from the statement made by the Russian foreign minister for instance,” he added.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 if the Armenian most of the then autonomous region declared its intention to break far from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days before the collapse of the USSR), the populace voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The move was followed closely by Azerbaijan’s large-scale military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 people dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went in to effect in May 1994, formally put an end to the armed attacks in the conflict zone, but there is still periodic fighting in the area. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. .

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented degree in April 2016 in what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking large-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary also shelled civilian settlements, specially the southern and north-eastern parts of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April involving the chiefs of the military of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also welcomed the verbal agreement.