International and EU inaction in response to Israeli crimes has been normalised – Middle East Monitor

The coronavirus pandemic in the occupied West Bank has not deterred Israel from demolishing Palestinian dwellings and constructions, together with these funded by the EU. In the final week of May, the EU representatives in Jerusalem and Ramallah issued an announcement in which they famous the continuing demolitions in addition to the cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and Israel relating to the pandemic.

“In line with the EU’s long-standing position on Israel’s settlement policy – illegal under international law – and actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions and confiscations of homes, the EU urges the Israeli authorities to halt demolitions of Palestinian structures,” the joint assertion concluded.

Statements alone haven’t stopped Israel from its ongoing cycles of pressured displacement of the folks of Palestine. Moreover, the try to minimise the impact of any criticism of Israel by praising a fraction of its cooperation associated to the pandemic is indicative of the pattern to pressure concessions from the Palestinians. At a time when annexation is imminent, the EU would have completed higher to pay heed to the few voices calling for motion to be taken in opposition to the occupation state.

An interview with French Ambassador to Israel Éric Danon illustrates the rationale behind the EU’s place vis-à-vis Israel. Speaking out in opposition to annexation, as France did, “Does not mean to threaten Israel,” claimed the Ambassador. If Israel proceeds with annexation, he clarified, “This qualification implies that there would be consequences, as it would not be considered ‘serious’ otherwise.” France is simply affirming its stance, the ambassador defined. And in gentle of the EU’s repetitive statements when it comes to violations of worldwide regulation contributing to the forthcoming annexation, the bloc is doing the identical. So far, the one purported opposition that Israel has run into consists of repeated statements informing the world that the unilateral motion is in opposition to worldwide regulation. Israel is looking EU nations “outspoken” in opposition to annexation, but thus far there has been nothing to recommend that any punitive measures can be imposed.

By refusing to take motion to cease demolitions and annexation, the worldwide neighborhood, together with the EU, is giving Israel ample time to finalise its violent technique. Israeli media reported that Defence Minister Benny Gantz has given orders to “step up preparations [for annexation] ahead of diplomatic efforts on the agenda in the Palestinian arena.”

If the EU fails to articulate a stance in opposition to Israel’s newest deliberate violence, it is going to be giving the colonial entity the chance to form the annexation narrative as an alleged safety concern. Earlier examples of Israeli violence which garnered media consideration proved that the worldwide neighborhood allowed the Israeli narrative to take priority, extra so because the Palestinians had been blamed for instigating Israel’s aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip in May final 12 months.

The EU statements condemning displacement maintain no worth in phrases of upholding human rights. On the opposite hand, appeasing Israel even when talking about human rights violations has severe implications for the Palestinians. What will the EU say after they protest in opposition to but extra land theft by Israel? It is probably going that the aggression perpetrated by the rogue state, supported overtly by the US and tacitly by the remainder of the worldwide neighborhood, can be absolved in order to promote its fictitious safety narrative which varieties the accepted premise of all Israeli violations of worldwide regulation. Thus, Israel will proceed to act with impunity. International and EU inaction in response to its crimes has been normalised.

