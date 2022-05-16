On May 13-14, His Holiness With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Austrian Committee of the Artsakh Office for the Preservation of the Cultural and Cultural Heritage of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has initiated South Caucasus Today ”international conference-discussion, the focus of which were the issues related to the protection and preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage.

The conference was opened by Dr. Jasmine Dum-Tragut, Head of the Austrian Committee for the Preservation of the Cultural and Cultural Heritage of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. His Holiness օր’s welcoming speech was read by the Pontifical Envoy of Central Europe և Sweden T. Bishop Tiran Petrosyan.

The participants were greeted by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Austria, Mr. Armen Papikyan.

Then the Primate of the US Western Diocese T. Archbishop Hovnan Terteryan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese T. Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Director of the Artsakh Office for Cultural and Cultural Heritage of the Mother See Archimandrite Garegin Hambardzumyan.

International Armenian speakers stressed that during the 44-day war, since November 9, numerous cases of destruction and distortion of Armenian Christian culture by Azerbaijan in the occupied regions of Artsakh have been registered, which testify to Azerbaijan’s state policy of eradicating the traces of Armenian heritage. Evidence of this criminal policy of the Azerbaijani state was presented in the form of documentary materials – satellite photos, videos, etc. All this gives an undeniable reason to claim that systematic vandalism is being carried out against the Armenian cultural heritage, to demand the condemnation and prevention of these crimes internationally in defense of the Christian cultural heritage of the world culture in Artsakh.

The speakers presented various initiatives for the protection of cultural heritage through the launch of tools of international law, which can be exemplary in the case of Artsakh. A detailed reference was made to the UN International Court of Justice in 2021. According to the decision made in December 2012, Azerbaijan undertakes to abandon its policy of destroying the Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh.

The speakers presented international-Armenian initiatives aimed at preserving the heritage and raising issues. Karl Habsburg, the founding president of the International Blue Shield, as the co-organizer of the event, openly criticized the Azeri actions, using the transfer of international experience in the preservation of cultural heritage skills of Armenian cultural figures, as well as representatives of the army. The latter stated that the formation and official registration of the “Blue Shield” National Committee in Armenia is underway, which will allow the international organization to carry out activities aimed at protecting the cultural heritage endangered in the conditions of hostilities and disasters.

Among the speakers were four participants from Armenia: Raffi Kortoshyan, Deputy Director of the Foundation for the Study of Armenian Architecture, Engineer Raffi Kortoshyan, Executive Director of the Cultural Heritage Development Foundation, Ani Avagyan, Sona Baloyan, Senior Specialist in International Relations, Matenadaran after Mesrop Mashtots came with the presentation of the documentary “Cultural Conflict”.

Within the framework of the conference, an exhibition of manuscripts and printed books created in Artsakh at different times and other remarkable materials kept in the library of the Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna was organized.



