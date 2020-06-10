intermittent lockdowns could help Pakistan rein in Covid-19

Pakistan should impose intermittent lockdowns in a two-weeks-on and two-weeks-off cycle to try to rein in an accelerating Covid-19 outbreak, the World Health Organization has said.

The South Asian nation of 220 million had seen cases spike since easing restrictions last month, while hospitals have warned they are beginning to fill up.

The country’s government has argued against lockdown, saying the economic toll on the nation’s poorest would be too severe.

A three-page leaked letter from the United Nation’s health human body to provincial health ministers suggested an intermittent lockdown as a balance between tackling the herpes virus and keeping the economy going.

Such a lockdown wouldn’t normally be unique, sources told the Telegraph, with Jordan already pursuing a similar strategy. Turkey in addition has held several intermittent week-end lockdowns.

The June 6 letter from Palitha Mahipala, the WHO’s Pakistan director, said cases were rising sharply, while the country had few intensive care beds and its particular disease tracking system was weak. The population had showed it self “not ready to adapt to change in behaviour”, and was refusing to wear masks or engage in social distancing.

An intermittent lockdown, as well as strengthening quarantine, testing and contact tracing was now important.

“WHO strongly recommends that the government adapts the two-weeks-on and two-weeks-off strategy as it offers the smallest curve,” Mr Mahipala wrote.