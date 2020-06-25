Interior Secretary warns DC protesters: If ‘they want to destroy property … we’ll deal with them severely’

TRUMP CALLS FOR BUSTS, PRISON MOMENT FOR VANDALS FOCUSING ON MONUMENTS

President Trump announced Tuesday morning hours that anybody caught vandalizing monuments or any type of other national property may be subject to arrest plus face upwards to 10 years within prison.

Bernhardt declared that demonstrators should go through the correct channels should they want the Emancipation Memorial or other monuments on federal land removed from public display.

DC CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATE WANTS ‘PROBLEMATIC’ LINCOLN STATUE REMOVED

“The proper avenue, if someone features a strong view about a memorial or a statue, is [to] petition the United States Congress and also have the Congress address the problem. It’s eventually the people’s property,” Bernhardt said. “And you can find means that people can undergo to have their concerns raised, elevated, considered and rejected or approved. And we that’s enshrined in the Constitution and people should take advantage of that.

“But if they come and they want to destroy property,” Bernhardt added, “they’re going to deal with us and we’ll deal with them severely. We’ll deal with them with dispatch.”

When Cavuto asked Bernhardt what that he meant by “with dispatch,” the secretary answered, “Our police are in these locations. I’ve asked for a supplement of National Guard to be eyes and ears on the ground and start to become there. And we we want to ensure that these facilities are protected.

“Our law enforcement are the most highly trained professionals in in government, in terms of these types of occasions. And what you saw earlier this week was a coordinated effort by the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division, law enforcement from D.C. and the U.S. Park Police. And what you’ll see is they’ll move promptly with these matters and they’ll … move folks away with a great … speed.”