Preface:

The Helsinki Committee of Armenia, a human rights NGO, continues to monitor peaceful rallies in the Republic of Armenia. This report summarizes the current results of the monitoring և gross violations of the right to freedom of assembly.

Since April 25, a number of opposition forces have been organizing protests in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the participants of which are carrying out acts of peaceful, civil disobedience. The observers of the Helsinki Committee of Armenia carry out daily observation of the gatherings.

The Helsinki Committee of Armenia considers it necessary to note that the statement issued by the RA NSS on April 30[1] The real dangers of organizing and carrying out mass riots The statement issued by the RA Police on May 1[2] Do not carry a weapon or carry a weapon during the assembly Statements reminding us of this commitment are a cause for concern, given that the meetings held during the above-mentioned period are of a peaceful nature.

Violations detected during monitoring

Disproportionate use of force ություններ violence

During the monitored rallies, the police, especially the police troops, the officers of the 3rd Special Battalion of the Police Patrol Service Regiment, used obviously disproportionate, violent force against the participants of the rallies, about which the Committee had alerted in its April 26 statement.[3]. During the rallies held in the following days, the cases of disproportionate use of force by the police increased.

There is a number of credible testimonies of citizens physically injured as a result of police actions[4]. Yerkir.am journalist Lia Sargsyan felt worse during the police operation[5]. Sargis Hovhannisyan, Head of the State Protection Service of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia, and his employee used violence against a MediaHub journalist and cameraman near the intersection of Baghramyan Avenue and Proshyan Street, obstructing their coverage of rallies.[6]. Police in protesters have also been observed during protests at the crossroads of Italy and Movses Khorenatsi streets by police officers.[7].

Opposition MP Ashot Simonyan was detained during the protest[8]The freedom of opposition MP Aram Vardjanyan was restricted[9]:

Cases of open violence against the participants of the rally by the police were registered. A police officer brought a lot of strikes on the head of the protests held at the crossroads of Sayat-Nova Avenue and Abovyan streets, wearing hard gloves[10]. According to the RA Police, 244 people were detained during the May 2 protest actions[11].

Arbitrary interpretation of the law և application

Arbitrary interpretations of the law in the context of freedom of assembly were recorded during the monitoring. For example, on April 29, member of the “Liberation Movement” initiative A. Zohrabyan was not allowed by the police representative to approach the Government residence from the gathering place, substantiating the ban by applying Article 22 of the RA Law on Police[12]. This article authorizes the restriction of pedestrian traffic only to ensure the protection of their life, health or property or to carry out investigative-operative reconnaissance operations չէր was not applicable in the above case. During one of the rallies on April 25, police officers did not allow participants to approach the office building of the ruling “Civil Contract” party, while such a restriction is not provided by law.

Other shortcomings and violations committed by the police were registered during the monitoring. Cases of differentiated approach and unnecessary restrictions on the rallies held in front of the RA Government’s residence were considered. For example, on April 29, the police did not allow the participants of the rally organized by the RPA youth organization to approach the entrance of the residence without presenting the justification of the restriction. As soon as the materials brought by the participants criticized the Armenian authorities were placed near the government building, the police detained 10 participants of the rally.[13].

Barriers to personally identifying a police officer

In 2021, the emblem was established to enable the identification of police officers performing foreign service. However, monitoring results show that many police officers serving in peaceful assembly areas do not wear badges.[14]. During the protests in the morning of May 2, the faces were taken to bring the participants fully covered with masks, without a logo, the police uniforms.[15].

Failure of police officers to wear insignia may make it difficult for police officers to be further identified in the event of a dispute by police officers, as well as to reduce the restraint of police officers in taking action during rallies. The presence of masked police officers during rallies; their interference with the right to freedom of assembly is inadmissible.

Suggestions:

The violations described in this interim report are unprecedented for the period. The Helsinki Committee of Armenia once again calls on the RA law enforcement bodies:

Refrain from violations of the right to freedom of assembly. Any interference with the right to freedom of assembly must be based on the constitutional principle of proportionality. Eliminate the presence of masked police officers who do not have the opportunity to personally identify the police officer at the meeting places, such as masked police officers. To show restraint in all relations with the participants of the mass rallies, as well as with the demonstrators carrying out acts of civil disobedience, in case of tension to show actions aimed at its weakening – negotiation skills. Properly investigate any disproportionate interference with the right to freedom of assembly, disproportionate use of force, violence, and prosecute law enforcement officers who have committed gross violations.

