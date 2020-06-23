Interesting new iOS 14 features you might not know about

Yesterday Apple announced iOS 14, a major new release, included in its WWDC 2020 keynote. As usual, the company spent a big area of the event discussing its new mobile os and its major new features, which includes things such as updated widgets, new Messages, Maps, and Safari apps, Translate, updated Siri, improved CarPlay and App Clips.

That’s a big list of major new features to discuss in one single event where Apple also had to talk about other things. So what Apple mentioned throughout its WWDC keynotes is generally just the end of the iceberg in terms of all the new features in its major new OS releases. And this year arguably has the longest list of changes hidden away in the ‘All New Features’ page on the business’s website.

So we went through the 191 new features listed on Apple’s website to select the ones that Apple missed from mentioning through the keynote but are seriously worth your attention. For some of you, the features listed below might even become more important than what was mentioned during the keynote. If you’re already an iOS user or some body on Android who is considering jumping fence, you’re planning to want to read this.

The following features have already been listed in no particular order.

Widget stacks: Apple discussed at length its new design for widgets in iOS 14. It also showed the new Smart Stack widget, which stacks relevant widgets in one place so you can flip through them and also changes based on the time of the afternoon. However, what Apple did not mention is that you can create your personal custom widget stack. Just place your preferred widgets one on top of still another to create a stack in your homescreen. Then you can just flip through them without wasting additional space on your homescreen for multiple widgets.

App Library: Apple discussed most of the App Library features in the keynote but it’s worth pointing out that all new apps which are downloaded will now directly go into the App Library. Alternatively, you also can choose to keep these things appear on the homescreen if you prefer the current method.

Safari improvements: Apple raised Safari when talking about macOS Big Sur but didn’t mention that a number of the changes also apply to Safari on iOS 14. Safari on iOS 14 also supports the writing translation feature for non-native web pages. It also includes the internet privacy report function and supports password monitoring to check on if your passwords were involved in a data breach. Lastly, Safari on iOS 14 also features the new JavaScript engine for 2x faster JS performance than Chrome on Android 10.

Power reserve for Car Keys: One of the thoughts I had while watching Apple’s cool Car Keys demo was how can you unlock your car if your iPhone’s battery dies and you didn’t bring your key. The response to that is power reserve, which enables you to still use your iPhone as your car key for up to five hours following the battery on the phone is dead. Pretty cool.

Headphone Accommodations: This is a new accessibility feature for those hard at hearing. It adjusts the frequency response and amplifies softer sounds to produce them better to hear. It works with AirPods Pro, AirPods, EarPods, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro. It’s also compatible with the Transparency mode on the AirPods Pro and helps amplify the softer sounds and quieter voices in your environments.

AirPods features: Along with spatial audio and automatic device switching that Apple discussed during the keynote, AirPods will also be getting battery notifications, that will alert the consumer if the AirPods have to be charged before they can get on a call or begin a movie. Apple has also introduced a new AirPods Pro Motion API, which gives developers access to orientation, user acceleration, and rotational rates for AirPods Pro  well suited for fitness apps, games, and much more.

Privacy features: Along with privacy information on the App Store, app tracking controls and approximate locations, you are now able to also give apps usage of only selected items when an app asks usage of your photos instead of your whole photo library. iOS may also now show an indicator in-app and in Control Center whenever any app is utilising the mic or camera in the background.

Camera features: This is a big one and it’s really a bit odd that none of this was mentioned throughout keynote. For starters, Apple has improved the camera performance in iOS 14, with as much as 90% faster capture speed. Time to first shot is now as much as 25% faster and Portrait shot-to-shot is up to 15% faster. These numbers are from an iPhone 11 Pro Max so you likely wont see the same difference on older generation iPhones. Apple also added a new setting for prioritizing faster shooting, which changes the way the Camera app processes the images for even quicker shooting experience.

The QuickTake video feature, which debuted on the iPhone 11 generation and allowed you to press and hold on the camera button in Photo mode to just start recording an instant video is currently coming to iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. This could have well arrived a year ago itself but Apple likes its timed exclusives.

Similarly, all iPhone models now feature quick toggles within the Camera app to change video resolution and frame rate without having to go directly to the Settings app.

Apple has additionally updated the Night mode implementation. When shooting on the iPhone 11 series in Night mode, the camera provides a guidance indicator on the screen to help you stay steady throughout the capture. And you can now also cancel mid-capture rather than await the shot to finish shooting.

You can now lock the exposure for photos and videos for a whole session while separately locking focus and exposure for a specific shot.

The volume buttons can now be configured to fully capture burst photos with the amount up button and QuickTake video on compatible phones with the amount down button.

You can now also choose to mirror your saved selfie photos using an option in the settings so they really are in line with the camera preview. I’m not sure who wants to save yourself reversed photos of themselves but it’s there now if some body wants it.

Lastly, improvements to QR code reading makes it simple to scan codes even when they are small or wrapped around objects.

FaceTime updates: FaceTime also advantages of the new picture-in-picture feature in iOS and you can have your FaceTime turn to top of other apps. FaceTime video now also offers higher quality with up to 1080p resolution on select devices.

FaceTime can also now detect each time a participant is using sign language in a Group FaceTime call and automatically makes that user more prominently visible. Lastly, we now have a feature that individuals first saw in the iOS 13 developer beta but was eventually removed. The eye contact feature magically helps it be seem to your callers like you will be looking at your phone’s camera (where you should really be looking) as opposed to at your screen. It uses some AI trickery in the backdrop to move the pupils of one’s eyes in the video in real-time so it looks to the caller that you will be looking at them instead of your phone’s screen.

Family third-party subscription sharing: Developers can now support the Family Sharing feature for in-app purchases and subscriptions so everyone in your Family Sharing group can take advantage of a single purchase.

Regional features: Apple also added a bunch of new features specific to certain regions. Users in China can now utilize the Wubi input method on the iPhones. Users in Ireland and Norway now get autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk, respectively. For Japanese users, Apple has redesigned the Japanese Kana keyboard for easier typing numbers with repeated digits.

The biggest group of regional changes is for India, however. There are new fonts, including 20 new document fonts and 18 of the existing fonts have been updated with more weight and italics. The fullscreen effects in Messages are now actually localized for 23 Indian languages. Mail now supports email IDs with Indian script, even though I’m not sure what ‘Indian script’ exactly describes here. Lastly, users in India are now able to download Siri voices, computer software updates on mobile data. They also can download and stream Apple TV+ shows over cellular data for the first time. This is a huge deal as cellular data is pretty affordable in India.

Keyboard updates: The emoji section now has its a search field, so now you can search for a specific emoji. The keyboard are now able to also autofill contact information in third-party apps and never have to give that app usage of your contact list.

Music: The Music app in iOS gets the same changes that we saw in the iPadOS area of the keynote. There’s a new home tab for playing and discovering new music, artists, and playlists. The app learns your requirements as you play. A new Autoplay feature keeps the music playing after you reach the end of one’s playlist with similar music. An improved search feature now filters results predicated on genre, mood, and activity. Lastly, library filtering lets you find artists, albums, playlists, along with other items in your library even faster. Swipe down within each section to filter your results.

Default apps: You can now finally set a default browser and a mail client on iOS that isn’t one made by Apple. This means you can certainly just set Chrome as your default browser or Gmail app as your default email client. Unfortunately, that’s the limit of what you can set as your default apps but it is a good advance and could be something Apple expands in the foreseeable future.

Voice Memos: The Voice Memos app can now let you organize your recordings in folders, with Smart Folders also automatically grouping Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted and Favorites. Enhanced recording reduces background noise and room reverberations with a single tap.

Weather: It seems Apple is starting to leverage its Dark Sky acquisition with improvements to the Weather app. The app now supports a minute-by-minute chart that presents the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour in america. It may also indicate if the weather will undoubtedly be significantly different the next day and shows the opportunity of precipitation for each day on multi-day forecasts.

Accessibility features: Apart from the Headphone Accommodation feature discussed before, iOS 14 also features a couple of additional accessibility features. Back Tap allows you to configure your iPhone to detect taps on the trunk of the telephone. You can configure a double-tap or triple-tap and the device will likely then execute your preset function. On-device AI can now recognize key elements displayed on your screen to add VoiceOver prompts for apps and websites that don’t have accessibility built-in. VoiceOver can speak the text that it identifies within pictures. VoiceOver also automatically detects interface controls within apps and helps you to navigate them more easily. If images within apps or the web have descriptions, VoiceOver will also read them out for you.

SMS filtering: Apple has finally added filtering alternatives for SMS in the Messages app. The app can automatically filter incoming SMS into categories such as transactions, promotions, or junk. This will be a huge boon for markets like India where SMS spam by businesses and even carriers is rampant.

These are a lot of the interesting new features we now have come across to date. Of course, as we get closer to launch and additional developer and public betas are released, more interesting new features could come to light. If you’ve run into something useful your self, let us know in the comments below so we’re able to update this article.