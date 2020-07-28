Interest in cyber charter schools spikes across the area

Parents state they are exploring their choices and making difficult choices.

DICKSON CITY, Pa.– Will schools resume this fall? Is it safe to send your kids if they do? How do you deal with online education if you’re a working moms and dad?

Those are simply a few of the things moms and dads need to think of as the academic year sneaks more detailed.

“We decided we would do cyber kindergarten this year for Hunter and then our 3-year-old Isabelle, we decided we would just keep her home because there was no point in sending one without the other. We did talk with the pediatrician, and his take was for our 3-year-old, 100 percent, he would not send her anywhere this year,” stated Emily Hickox of Benton.

Cyber charter schools are certainly seeing a spike in registration.

“We are enrolling a higher number of students, and that continues to trend upwards, but when you talk about interest, the number of families inquiring, wanting to learn more about what we are and what we do, compared to prior years, we are about four to five times higher this year compared to what we saw in the past,” stated Timothy Eller of Commonwealth Charter Academy, which is based in Harrisburg however has area areas, consisting of one in Dickson City and one on the method to Wilkes-Barre

Some stated cyber charter schools are their best option.

“I feel like a lot of people are very unsure, and they want their kids to be safe, and right now, the brick and mortar schools aren’t offering that safety,” stated Jo Ann Stankowski of Newton Township.

Other moms and dads are hoping schools resume, and they can send their kids into class once again.

School districts are providing virtual knowing choices, too, district cyber programs or academies.

That is the finest option for other households.

“I have a good six weeks to prepare, my kids, myself, brush up on some technology stuff, and have a real shot at learning online,” stated Anne Whitbeck ofWaverly “I feel like there is a lot of judgment and that’s hard to constantly be if you’re not second-guessing yourself, someone is second-guessing you and I think we just have to respect each other’s decisions. And this is what’s best for us.”

Whatever they select, the moms and dads Newswatch 16 spoke to stated these can be actually challenging choices.

