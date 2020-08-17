Inter smash Europa League record as Lukaku’s hot streak continues

The Italian side reserved an area versus Sevilla in the ending with Monday’s drubbing of Shakhtar Donetsk

With 2 objectives each from Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, Inter sealed a 5-0 triumph over the Ukrainian side in Monday’s semi-final round, sealing an area in the ending versus Sevilla.

The Argentine opened the scoring 19 minutes in with what was the only first-half surface, starting what ended up being an avalanche of objectives for the Serie A side.

Danilo D’Ambrosio began the 2nd half with a 64th-minute objective prior to Lukaku and Martinez integrated to release on the Ukrainian side’s backline.

Martinez finished his brace in the 74th minute prior to Lukaku included a set of objectives of his own within a five-minute period to secure an uneven five-goal win.

With that five-goal margin, Inter sealed the most significant margin of triumph in a single Europa League/ UEFA Cup semi-final video game.

Additionally, it was Shakhtar Donetsk’s most significant defeat in Europe given that a 6-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League in November 2018.

Lukaku and Martinez, on the other hand, continued their own supremacy in all competitors with the 2 ending up being the very first Inter duo to rating over 20 objectives each in a single season