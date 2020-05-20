Inter Milan target signing Edinson Cavani on free transfer | Football News





Edinson Cavani might be accessible on a free transfer this summer time

Inter Milan need to signal Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer time as they put together for the potential departure of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona, in accordance with Sky in Italy.

Cavani is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain this summer time – so is free to talk to different golf equipment – and he has additionally been a target for Atletico Madrid since January, in addition to golf equipment within the Premier League.

Inter are exploring doable free transfers and swap offers, with the summer time transfer market anticipated to be closely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re additionally eager on Brescia’s Sandro Tonali.

Lautaro is one in all Barca’s high targets this summer time and Sky Sports News reported final month that they’d supplied quite a few gamers to Inter within the hope of hanging a swap or part-exchange deal.

Right-back Nelson Semedo and left-back Junior Firpo are two gamers supplied to Inter and are being assessed in common conferences between chief government Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, in accordance with Sky in Italy.