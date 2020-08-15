Inter Milan new boy Hakimi will learn to defend in Serie A – Taarabt

The Morocco playmaker admired the qualities of his compatriot after signing a five-year handle Antonio Conte’s group

Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt believes Inter Milan new finalizing Achraf Hakimi will requirement to deal with the protective part of his video game in the Serie A.

Hakimi moved to Italy on an irreversible offer from Real Madrid in July, following the conclusion of his two-year loan with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old showed his adaptability in Germany by doubling his protective functions with assaulting duties. During the 2019-20 project, Hakimi returned 9 objectives and 10 helps for Dortmund in all competitors.

Ahead of his new experience in Italy, Taarabt applauded Hakimi as the fastest gamer he’s ever seen having actually had fun with him in Morocco nationwide group.

“He is a great player, he is a young player. I have never seen a fast player like him,” Taarabt informed Sky Sport Italia.

“In Italy he will have to learn to defend, not it’s what he likes most, but on the offensive level he can bring a lot to Inter.”

Six years earlier, Taarabt signed up with Air Conditioner Milan on a six-month loan from QPR for the 2nd half of the 2013-14 project.

The 31-year-old made his Uefa Champions League launching with the Rossoneri and likewise scored 4 objectives in 14 Serie A video games.

Despite his unforgettable stay in the …