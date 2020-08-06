Inter boss Conte happy to land Sanchez from Man Utd after ‘worst moment’ of career

The supervisor thinks that his club are being rewarded for their faith in the Chilean forward.

Antonio Conte was pleased to invite the impending news of Alexis Sanchez’s long-term transfer to Inter after assisting the forward recuperate from”the worst moment of his career”

Inter are set to reveal the offer for Sanchez from Manchester United on a three-year agreement on Thursday, though the relocation was exposed prior to their Europa League clash with beatGetafe

The Chile global sustained a disappointing 18- month spell at Old Trafford prior to leaving United on loan at the start of this season, recuperating both type and physical fitness at SanSiro

Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta validated the circumstance concerning Sanchez’s future in a media interview prior to the Getafe match onWednesday

Later on Wednesday, Man Utd supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likewise validated the upcoming relocation after his side advanced previous LASK in the EuropaLeague

And speaking after a 2-0 win that sent out Inter through to the last 8, the transfer had actually raised head coach Conte’s spirits.

“I think the Sanchez transfer is a very good move by the club,” Conte informed SkyItalia “Considering the conditions in which we handled to get Alexis, it was a truly great transfer.

“The club should have credit since he came at the worst …