Inter Allies coach Lokko expresses safety concerns amid Ghana Premier League return talks

The Eleven-Is-To-One boss is worried about their health as discussions for football’s comeback continue

Inter Allies coach Tony Loko is not convinced about the safety of playing football ahead of a possible resumption of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) in October.

Ghana’s domestic football competitions have been on hold since March when the coronavirus pandemic broke out around the world.

The Football Association (GFA) has set a tentative date in October for the return of the sport, subject to the national government’s approval.

“We are not ready for our football to come back,” Lokko said, as reported by the BBC.

“I have been communicating with my players and they are also scared, Look at the situation we are all scared of the virus.

“The health materials we are supposed to put in place are not ready and that is the fear of everyone at the moment.

“We do not have the necessary facilities to observe the medical precautions that have been laid for regular testing of players and technical teams.”

There is currently a standing ban on all contact sports, including football, in Ghana.

When the suspension is lifted and football returns, the West African nation is looking to follow the likes of Germany, England, Spain and Italy to organise games under tight safety protocols such as playing matches…