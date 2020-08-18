Inter 5 – 0 Shak Donetsk

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 to set up a clash with Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring at the ESPRIT arena in Dusseldorf, heading home Nicolo Barella’s cross in the 19th minute.

Shakhtar should have been on level terms midway through the second half but Junior Moraes wasted a glorious chance moments before Danilo D’Ambrosio (64) extended Inter’s lead.

Martinez (74) then added his second of the night with a fine finish before Romelu Lukaku’s double (78, 83) extended his scoring run in the Europa League to 10 matches as Antonio Conte’s side ran away with proceedings.

Lautaro Martinez also scored twice for Inter, including the opener



Inter face five-time Europa League winners Sevilla, who beat Manchester United on Sunday evening, in Friday’s final in Cologne.

Lukaku’s fine form in stats

Lukaku has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 10 appearances in the Europa League (14 goals, 4 assists)



Lukaku is the first player in UEFA Cup/Europa League history to score in 10 consecutive matches via a run stretching back to November 2014 with Everton.

Lukaku and Martinez are…