Intenso 3411490 64GB Class 10 SD Card



Price: $26.80

(as of Jul 31,2020 19:22:34 UTC – Details)



This rugged, reliable, black High Speed ??SDHC 64GB Class 10 memory card from Intenso is the perfect solution for extra storage space for camcorders, compact or SLR cameras and provides optimal results in continuous shooting and HD video recording. It is particularly powerful with the speed class 10 and is ideal for continuous shooting and HD video recording. The write speed is 12 MB / s and the reading speed reaches up to 20 MB / s. Thus, you can use the full power of your camera and are not slowed down in fast snapshots or continuous shooting. The memory card is equipped with a mechanical write protection. This prevents unintentional overwriting of the data. It supports the FAT32 file format and is compatible with SDHC and SDXC host devices. The memory card is 2.3 cm long, 0.1 cm thick, 3.3 cm high and weighs about 9 g. The extremely fast transfer rates make you indispensable when traveling, partying or even at work. On a 64 GB memory card fit approximately 20,000 photos, 16,000 songs and 6400 minutes of video footage.