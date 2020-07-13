Intense heat wave persists for tens of millions, severe weather possible across Central US

Extreme heat cautions are published for numerous states over the next couple of days.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), over 19 million Americans are under extreme heat cautions across the Southwest and into parts of Texas and Louisiana

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw a temperature level of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 115 degrees embeded in 2009, the NWS office in Phoenix said.

Some 25.5 million Americans are under heat advisories in locations such as the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and into Houston.

Many in the Central U.S. and Southern Plains will likewise handle humidity and unsafe heat indices, particularly through Tuesday.

Along with the heat, vital fire risk exists with dry conditions and gusty winds for parts of the Great Basin.

Red flag cautions likewise extend from Nevada into Utah and western Colorado.

The extended heat is contributing to the existing dry spell conditions out West.

Severe weather risk across Central U.S.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will establish Monday along and ahead of a cold front that’s charging across the Northern and Central Plains.

Large hail, destructive winds and twisters will be possible in addition to heavy rain and flash flooding in some separated pockets.

Storms will establish from Monday afternoon into the night across the area.

A slow-moving front will likewise bring the capacity for spread showers and thunderstorms from the mid-Atlantic down into the Carolinas and back through the Gulf Coast.