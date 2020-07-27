Intel’s hardware chief is leaving the company

The executive in charge of practically all of Intel’s hardware, chief engineering officerDr Venkata (Murthy) Renduchintala, is leaving the company on August 3rd,Intel announced on Monday

.

His departure begins the heels of Intel’s statement that its next-gen 7nm chips are postponed up until a minimum of 2022, and after years of hold-ups for the company’s 10 nm processors too, which bottlenecked developments for much of the laptop computer market. Intel did not point out a particular factor for Renduchintala’s departure.

Intel poached Renduchintala from Qualcomm in February 2016, and put him in charge of whatever from the style to engineering to production of Intel’s chips– and other hardware bets– under one group, the Technology, Systems Architecture and ClientGroup That department will now be broken up into 5 various groups, divvying up obligations in innovation advancement, production, style engineering, architecture, and supply chain management, and the leaders of each of those groups will report straight to Intel CEO Bob Swan.

On Thursday, Swan spent part of the company’s earnings call going over the possibility of Intel deserting the practice of producing its own chips, something it had actually long done and promoted as a strength even after rivals like AMD contracted out real chip production. Intel is rumored to be in talks with TSMC, where it may need to take on Apple, Qualcomm, AMD and Nvidia for the Taiwanese semiconductor giant’s attentions, to name a few consumers.