Intel’s 7nm product transition delayed to 2022

Intel has actually exposed its revenues for the 2nd quarter of2020 It likewise revealed that its 7nm CPUs are being delayed by another 6 months and might now launch in late 2022 or early2023 The business’s yields for the 7nm procedure are now 12 months behind the business’s initially prepared roadmap target.

According to Box Swan, Intel CEO, the business discovered a “defect mode” in its 7nm procedure. This triggered yield deterioration problems. It led to the financial investment of “contingency plans.” These strategies likewise consisted of 3rd part foundries for its upcoming 7nm Ponte Vecchio GPUs, which are Intel’s very first discrete graphics cards. The business stated they will show up in late 2021 or early 2022, which is yet another hold-up from the initial 2021 launch.

Moreover, Intel will be releasing its 7nm server CPUs (Granite Rapids) in 2023 that was initially noted for launch in2022 In contrast, the business’s rival AMD has actually currently made the shift to 7nm.

