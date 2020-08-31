Intelligence Director Ratcliffe Exposes Democrat Leaking Of Classified Info

On Sunday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed Maria Bartiromo throughout a Fox Business interview that Democrats have actually been leaking classified election security info to their buddies in the lapdog press.

Ratcliffe Reveals Dems Are Leaking Classified Info

“Within minutes of one of those briefings ending, a number of members of Congress went to a number of different outlets and leaked classified information for political purposes,” Ratcliffe stated. “To create a narrative that simply isn’t true, that somehow Russia is a greater national security threat than China.” The president fasted to comment.

“Probably Shifty Schiff, but others also, LEAK information to the Fake News. No matter what or who it is about, including China, these deranged lowlifes like the Russia, Russia, Russia narrative. Plays better for them. DNI Ratcliffe doing a great job!”

Schiff Responds

Schiff reacted, “I have not, my personnel hasn’t, I can’t promote what …

