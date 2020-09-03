Intelligence bulletin warns Russia amplifying false claims mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud

“We assess that Russia is likely to continue amplifying criticisms of vote-by-mail and shifting voting processes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine public trust in the electoral process,” the bulletin, first reported by ABC News, checks out.

The caution comes one day after Attorney General Bill Barr condemned states for motivating mail-in voting in an interview with CNN’sWolf Blitzer Barr likewise minimized Russia’s well-documented efforts to aid Trump in governmental elections, consisting of in this election cycle, rather blaming China regardless of the reality intelligence companies have actually not stated Beijing is actively meddling in the election.

News of the DHS file triggered instant criticism from the Democratic chairman of theHouse Intelligence Committee Rep Adam Schiff.

“The new bulletin from the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis underscores two concerning facts: First, as the Intelligence Community confirmed last month, Russia is once again seeking to interfere in our elections and sow distrust in our democratic process. And second, among the range of measures it is pursuing, Russia is echoing destructive and false narratives around vote by mail that President Trump and his enablers, including Attorney General Barr, have been aggressively promoting,” Schiff stated in a declaration.

“This bulletin even more shows why the ODNI’s cancelation of in-person instructions on election security for Congress is so hazardous–Congress need to be able to …

