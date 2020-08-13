Intel offers a first look at its next-gen Tiger Lake processors and Xe graphics

Intel’s Architecture Day 2020 brought a first look at the business’s upcoming Tiger Lake processors, in addition to a more comprehensive sneak peek of Intel’s venture into structure its own GPUs with its upcoming Xe graphics– both of which guarantee to use greater efficiency and lower power usage than ever in the past.

These brand-new items are a huge offer for Intel for a couple of factors. Intel’s been required on the protective the previous couple of years, with increased competitors from AMD; its current 7nm Ryzen 4000 chips are currently ahead of Intel’s 10 nm Ice Lake chips from a production perspective and, in most cases, outshine Intel’s offerings in laptop computers. Intel is likewise dealing with pressure from ARM, which is beginning to chip away at Intel’s control over the significant computing area, with significant business like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple starting to use ARM computer systems.

And obviously, Intel just recently revealed that it ‘d be postponing its 7nm chips up until at least 2022– a significant problem for its upcoming hardware releases. Intel requires a big win this fall, to reveal its partners and customers alike why it’s still a force to be considered in the processor world.

The business’s upcoming Tiger Lake chips (anticipated to be Intel’s 11 th Gen …