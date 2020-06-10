Intel ‘Lakefield’ Hybrid CPUs Launched, Combining Core and Atom Architectures for Folding Screen Laptops

Intel has announced its first hybrid CPUs that combine its high-power and low-power architectures, usually utilized in the split up Core and Atom products. The new ‘Lakefield’ CPU series models are directed at ultra-portable laptops and new form facets including dual-screen and folding-screen models. Two CPUs have been announced, the new Intel Core i5-L16G7 and Core i3-L13G4, each with one high-power core and four high-efficiency cores. They will first be observed in Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold and Samsung Galaxy Book S. This can be the first consumer application of Intel’s Feveros 3D stacking CPU construction technology.

Intel said in its announcement that the combination of these new developments allows for a CPU that is physically 56 % smaller than current ones, leading to smaller motherboards, greater flexibility in PC design, and of course smaller and lighter devices. The chips consume less than 2.5mW of power in standby, which Intel says is just a 91 % reduction when compared with an 8th Gen Core i7 Y-series mobile CPU.

The Core i5-L16G7 and Core i3-L13G4 both feature one Sunny Cove core and four Tremont cores. Intel first announced Sunny Cove in late 2018, and it’s the same architecture that underpins current 10th Gen 10nm ‘Ice Lake’ CPUs for laptops. Tremont is also a 10nm architecture and succeeds Intel’s previous low-power designs within Atom, Celeron and Pentium Silver CPUs in the desktop, server, and embedded spaces.

The new hybrid CPUs will undoubtedly be part of Intel’s 10th Gen Core series alongside existing parts on the basis of the Ice Lake and Comet Lake architectures. They will be differentiated by their numbering scheme, which will show the relative power of every CPU and its built-in graphics capabilities, mirroring the existing Ice Lake laptop family. They will undoubtedly be officially called “Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology”.

Both new models have 7W TDP ratings and 4MB of cache memory. The Core i5-L16G7 has a base speed of just one.4GHz across all cores with single-core (the Sunny Cove core only) and all-core boost speeds of 3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. It features 64 Gen11 graphics execution units. The Core i3-L13G4 runs at 800MHz with boost speeds of 2.8GHz and 1.3GHz respectively, and has 48 graphics execution units.

Intel promises a massive leap in graphics performance for the 7W TDP CPU segment. The Lakefield chips will also be said to be the very first with dual graphics pipelines, specifically optimised for multi-screen devices. On-chip AI inference extensions will also be supported, as with Ice Lake On the platform level, there is support for Gigabit-class Wi-Fi 6 and LTE solutions and LPDDR4X-4267 RAM.

The Foveros 3D stacking technique allowed Intel to produce this modular design, leveraging blocks of technology with different architectures. Lakefield combines 10nm cores with larger IO components based on older processes, similar to AMD’s current chiplet strategy having its Zen 2 architecture. This could help Intel deal with its ongoing 10nm manufacturing difficulties.

The Lakefield chips measure 12mm square and 1mm thick. The notion of combining heterogenous high-power and low-energy CPU cores is common in the ARM-based mobile CPU space, with the arrangement commonly called “big.Little”. Intel says that the Windows 10 scheduler is fully capable of assigning tasks to an appropriate core using “hardware-guided” scheduling.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book S would be the first laptop featuring the Lakefield CPU when it goes on sale in some areas of the world later this month. Lenovo in addition has announced its ThinkPad X1 Fold, which can be expected to ship before the end of 2020. Microsoft and Intel had previously announced the dual-screen Surface Neo, which is now reportedly delayed or cancelled, and is not mentioned in the present announcement. Intel had also shown off a concept folding laptop predicated on a Lakefield CPU at CES 2020.