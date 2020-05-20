Intel is acquiring the company behind Killer gaming networking cards

Intel has actually gotten Rivet Networks, the manufacturer of Killer- branded NICs (network user interface cards in charge of handling your link) located in some laptop computers from prominent brand names like Dell, Alienware, HP, and also various other suppliers. Killer’s very own networking items were significant for supplying gaming- driven functions like reducing latency to maintain you from missing out on a beat in-game, and also focusing on network web traffic for video games and also various other applications that require it the most.

Rivet Networks has actually been a rival to Intel in the NIC area for over a years. With this procurement, Intel can take advantage of the gaming market.

This procurement isn’t as out of limbo as it may appear. A couple of years back, Intel and also Rivet Networks teamed up to create the Killer Wireless- Air Conditioner 1550 NIC, with Intel handling the production, according to Anandtech Now, Intel’s press release claims that Rivet Networks’ Killer brand name of items, including its software application, will certainly be rolled right into its profile.

The opportunities are great that, eventually in the future, we’ll see a brand-new Intel NIC with some noticeable Killer DNA carried out in a gaming laptop computer or a few other type of high-performance maker. That stated, Intel does not offer much in the method of information concerning when we need to anticipate something brand-new to find to fulfillment. The news release claims that Rivet Networks is a “terrific complement to our existing Wi-Fi products,” so we’ll simply need to wait and also see what occurs.

Intel decreased to share the purchase cost for the procurement.