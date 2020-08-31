Intel helped develop PC-exclusive Avengers graphics improvements

Intel has teamed up with Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics game studio to optimize the graphics for the upcoming Avengers game, specifically for PC players. It’s the sort of partnership that usually crops up for graphics card companies like AMD or Nvidia. While Intel wouldn’t provide details on numbers, it did confirm that the deal (which includes a two-year commitment to continue to support Avengers) is its biggest gaming deal yet.

Intel — as a company that largely focuses on the CPU, rather than the GPU — may seem like an odd choice as a game company partner for graphics-facing improvements. But the improvements Crystal Dynamics made to Avengers are expressly designed to take advantage of Intel’s prowess by optimizing tasks more suited to CPU-based computation, like the physics engine, which, in turn, allows for more GPU headroom for other tasks.

The Intel-designed improvements can be divided into three categories. There’s enhanced armor destruction, which improves the visual effects as players damage enemies. With the new system, glass shards, metal plates, and rubble that players create through combat will be generated as physical objects, which will, in turn, get tossed around the environment as players and…