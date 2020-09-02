In a statement Wednesday, Intel’s Chief Marketing Officer Karen Walker stated its brand name identity has stayed “largely untouched” in the middle of numerous years of advancement for the business from processors to software application that powers expert system to the internet-of-things.
This new brand name is not just agent of the innovation we produce, however likewise a personification of the human trigger of resourcefulness and development that goes through the business,” Walker stated in a declaration.
The new logo isn’t dramatically various from the previous logo (the lowercase letters stay in addition to the square-capped “i”). That’s on function, Walker stated, discussing the upgraded logo is more modern-day and brings “dimension and breadth” to the brand name. Blue stays the brand name’s most popular color, with Intel including “new variants with an extended color palette to add more depth and modernize our visual identity.”
Beyond the logo, the “Intel Inside” sticker labels emblazoned on computer systems have actually been upgraded. And it has updated its “bong” jingle heard on its commercials.
The new logo is out today, with the other aspects of the refresh rolling throughout the year.