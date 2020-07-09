Intel details Thunderbolt 4: two 4K monitors or one 8K, 4-port docks and 100W charging

Intel announced Thunderbolt 4 in January but left plenty of people scratching their heads – it’s no faster than Thunderbolt 3, so what has changed? Today the company unmasked more details about the new standard and why it’ll be the one port to rule all of them.

First, it will be suitable for USB4. Both standards will debut with the Tiger Lake platform later this season. USB4 supports 20 Gbps throughput and can go up to 40G bps with the proper hardware. That would match the 40 Gbps throughput of TB4 (USB4 it self is built together with Thunderbolt 3).

Thunderbolt 4 will support up to two 4K external displays or one 8K. It can carry a PCIe connection at 32 Gbps (which will be a boon for external GPU enclosures). Also, the port enables you to charge a laptop at up to 100W.

TB4 docks are natively supported with four ports total – one upstream and three downstream. Peripherals attached to the dock will be able to wake the computer. It is likewise more secure because it requires Direct Memory Access protection.

Check out this video for a demo of the new dock design, plus other uses of TB4:

The Thunderbolt 4 standard is free for manufacturers to use, however they will need to pay to license the name and logo. The DMA protection requires Intel’s VT-d, that might limit TB4 to Intel-powered systems only (it’s around AMD and Apple to find out a way to support the mandatory security feature).

Here’s a table that breaks down the differences between Thunderbolt 3, 4, USB 3 and 4:







Thunderbolt and USB standards compared (click for full size)

Source