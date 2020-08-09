Intel community’s top election official: China and Iran don’t want Trump to win reelection, Russia working to ‘denigrate’ Biden

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump — whom Beijing sees as unpredictable — does not win reelection,” stated William R. Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, in a declaration upgrading the election danger landscape heading into the November election.

“China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”

“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment.’ This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia,” Evanina included.

Evanina likewise specified that Iran is looking for to “undermine US democratic institutions, President Trump, and to divide the country.”

In essence, Evanina’s declaration Friday afternoon put 2 of the greatest American foes on opposite sides of the election: Russia for Trump and China for Biden. The declaration from the top counterintelligence authorities is likewise the clearest the intelligence neighborhood has …

