Intel chief tells Congress it will no longer brief them on election security

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has informed the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence that it’ll no longer be briefing on election security issues, according to letters obtained by CNN and a senior administration official. Instead, as CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports, ODNI will primarily provide written updates to the congressional panels, the official said. Meanwhile former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper explains to CNN’s Bianna Golodryga why he finds it “amazing and disturbing” that President Donald Trump’s intelligence chief would do this ahead of the 2020 election. #CNN #News