Intel chief tells Congress it will no longer brief them on election security

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has informed the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence that it’ll no longer be briefing on election security issues, according to letters obtained by CNN and a senior administration official. Instead, as CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports, ODNI will primarily provide written updates to the congressional panels, the official said. Meanwhile former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper explains to CNN’s Bianna Golodryga why he finds it “amazing and disturbing” that President Donald Trump’s intelligence chief would do this ahead of the 2020 election. #CNN #News
Read: DNI Ratcliffe's letters to Congress
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Saturday notified members of Congress that "the ODNI will primarily meet its obligation to keep Congress...
Jacob Blake’s family speaks at Wisconsin march
Jacob Blake’s sister and other family members joined protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to march and speak against police brutality and racial inequalities in the...