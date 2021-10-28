Yahoo Finance anchor & Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi spoke with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger about the coronavirus pandemic and its lasting impact on on work, health care, and education.
Home Top Stories Intel CEO: COVID is ‘just a huge accelerant in the digitization of...
Intel CEO: COVID is ‘just a huge accelerant in the digitization of humanity’
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Intel CEO: COVID is ‘just a huge accelerant in the digitization of humanity’
Yahoo Finance anchor & Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi spoke with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger about the coronavirus pandemic and its lasting impact on on work,...
Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) takes on big oil, Silicon Valley
California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) spoke with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman about the spending deal debate in D.C., social media...
Twitter down after hours following Q3 earnings miss
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reports on Twitter's Q3 earnings.
Sam’s Club’s partners with parent Walmart on supply chain initiatives
Yahoo Finance anchor Alexis Christoforous spoke with Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay about navigating supply-chain issues and inflation challenges.
In-N-Out refusing to check vaccination status at some CA locations
Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero breaks down In-N-Out Burgers’ fight over Covid-19 vaccination mandates.