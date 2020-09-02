Intel announces its new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, available on laptops this fall

Intel has actually formally revealed its initially 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for laptops, which will include the business’s new incorporated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 assistance, Wi-Fi 6, and a huge leap in efficiency and battery life over the previous Ice Lake chips. The business declares that the new 11th Gen lineup provides the“best processor for thin-&-light” laptops

The business had actually currently previewed the new chips at its Architecture Day 2020 occasion earlier this year. The new 11th Gen lineup is still constructed on the 10nm node, comparable to the existing 10th Gen Ice Lake designs, however it upgrades to the Willow Core architecture with a new “10nm SuperFin design” that Intel states will use much better speeds at lower power intake.

Intel is wagering huge on its new incorporated Xe graphics, which it guarantees will provide to two times the graphics efficiency, and which Intel states will use more significant advantages than simply raw core count boosts (a location that, coincidentally, AMD presently leads Intel in.) A demonstration revealed throughout Intel’s statement revealed an 11th Gen chip offering comparable or much better graphics efficiency than a 10th Gen chip working at the same time with an Nvidia MX350 GPU.

Also new is an integrated AI engine, which Intel states will use particular enhancements for video calls (like background …