Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

In a decision provided by the FIA stewards today, Racing Point was fined EUR400,000 and docked 15 World Constructors’ Championship points for utilizing the brake duct style of the Mercedes W10 on this year’s RP20

To the surprise of lots of observers the group can continue to utilize the ducts for the remainder of the season, with the FIA worrying that the breach remained in the style procedure, which today’s charge suffices.

Rivals disagree, and on Friday night Ferrari ended up being the first string to validate that it has actually lodged a notification of intent appeal versus the choice in an effort to get a harder charge, with McLaren following soon later on. Brown was among numerous group bosses to question the choice today.

“I think that is confusing for the fans, how something that is not legal in Austria is still on the car,” he stated in an FIA interview. “Around this whole copying, obviously they claimed that they had copied the car via photography. It’s clear from reading the document that is BS and therefore you have to question anything else around that car.”

Asked later on about his fellow American’s “BS” remark, Szafnauer made his sensations rather clear too: “So Zak Brown, it is BS, because he’s not an engineer,” he fired back. “He’s got no concept what he’s speaking about. Zero.

