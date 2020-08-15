Insulated Water Bottle, 18/8 (304) Stainless Steel, Super Slim Skinny Mini, Portable, Leak Proof, 8oz, Black



Price: $17.99

(as of Aug 15,2020 22:15:03 UTC – Details)



Do you want a distinctive bottle?

Is your bottle sometimes too big to put into your backpack pocket?

Do you want your coffee keep hot for a long time?

Our insulated silm bottle is your choice!





Features:

Slim & Skinny, fit easily into your purse, suitcase, or backpack pocket.

Distinctive design, catch everybody’s attention.

High quality, Keep your drink hot/cold for a long time.

Safe for your health, with food grade stainless steel inside.

100% leak proof guarantee.

Product Specification:

Material: 304 food grade stainless steel

Size of Bottle: 9.4in * 1.8in

Package:

1 Thermos Water Bottle with Box

Slim & Skinny, fit easily into your purse, suitcase, or backpack pocket

Distinctive design, catch everybody’s attention

High quality, Keep your drink hot/cold for a long time

Safe for your health, with food grade stainless steel inside

100% leak proof guarantee