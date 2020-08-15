Insulated Water Bottle, 18/8 (304) Stainless Steel, Super Slim Skinny Mini, Portable, Leak Proof, 8oz, Black

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $17.99
(as of Aug 15,2020 22:15:03 UTC – Details)


Do you want a distinctive bottle?
Is your bottle sometimes too big to put into your backpack pocket?
Do you want your coffee keep hot for a long time?
Our insulated silm bottle is your choice!


Features:

  • Slim & Skinny, fit easily into your purse, suitcase, or backpack pocket.
  • Distinctive design, catch everybody’s attention.
  • High quality, Keep your drink hot/cold for a long time.
  • Safe for your health, with food grade stainless steel inside.
  • 100% leak proof guarantee.

Product Specification: 

  • Material: 304 food grade stainless steel
  • Size of Bottle: 9.4in * 1.8in 

Package: 

  • 1 Thermos Water Bottle with Box

Slim & Skinny, fit easily into your purse, suitcase, or backpack pocket
Distinctive design, catch everybody’s attention
High quality, Keep your drink hot/cold for a long time
Safe for your health, with food grade stainless steel inside
100% leak proof guarantee

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR